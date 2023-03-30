Suspect uses Oakland County woman's stolen identity to purchase nearly $13K worth of jewelry

article

A suspect is wanted after authorities say she bought nearly $13,000 worth of jewelry with a Commerce Township woman's identity.

The suspect used the 26-year-old victim's personal information to open charge accounts at two Helzberg Diamonds stores – one in Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi and the other at a location in Westland.

Authorities say the suspect used these accounts to purchase gold jewelry worth $12,865 in February.

She also used the victim's identity to buy a phone worth more than $1,100 and open a Verizon plan that costs about $175 a month.

The victim notified detectives after she began receiving bills for the merchandise in the mail. It isn't clear how the suspect got the victim’s personal information.

The suspect also tried unsuccessfully to make purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue and Victoria’s Secret