Woman wanted after armed robbery at Westland Check 'n Go

article

Westland police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Check 'n Go at gunpoint last month.

Police said the woman was armed with a black handgun when she gave a note demanding money to an employee at the business at 31294 Michigan Ave around 10:35 a.m. Oct. 24.

The employee complied, and the suspect left with the money.

Police said the suspect was described as Black, and in her late 30s or early 40s. She is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall. She was wearing a florescent yellow "beanie" style cap, black puffy jacket, dark-colored pants, and black tennis shoes.

She fled in a 2010-2015 black Dodge Caravan. The vehicle had two stickers on the lower driver’s side of the windshield, and a red emblem on the driver’s side between the front tire and the driver’s door.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for tips leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Westland Police Department at 734-722-9600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.