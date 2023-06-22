Suspect wanted after assaulting man, stealing money from his pockets at Detroit liquor store

article

Detroit police are searching for a suspect who they say assaulted a man and stole money from the victim at a liquor store last week.

Police said the 48-year-old victim and the suspect exchanged words at a liquor store in the 18200 block of W. 8 Mile Road around 7:55 p.m. June 16. The suspect then allegedly assaulted the victim, went through his pockets, and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect fled in a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.