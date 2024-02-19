Suspect wanted after assaulting woman at Detroit gas station

article

Detroit police are looking for a suspect who assaulted a woman at a gas station last month.

The 39-year-old victim was assaulted by the suspect as she exited the gas station in the 24700 block of Grand River around 11:45 p.m. Jan. 26. The suspect then left in a light-colored SUV.

The suspect is described as a man who is about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black jacket, a black Harley Davison shirt with a skull wearing a Santa hat, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.