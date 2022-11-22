Suspect wanted after break-in at Waterford pizza shop

article

Waterford police are looking for a suspect after a break-in at a pizza place.

Police said the suspect broke the front door glass of Chubby Charlie’s Pizza at 4:47 a.m. Oct. 31. He took cash from the register and fled in a newer model white Ford Fusion.

(Photo: Waterford police)

The suspect is described as a heavyset white male wearing a black sweatshirt with a decal on the front, dark shorts, and white Puma shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-618-7403. Anonymous tips can be submitted to 248-674-COPS.