Suspect wanted after Detroit house break-in

Detroit police are looking for a suspect after a break-in earlier this month.

The break-in happened sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in the 11400 block of Hartwell, which is near Plymouth and Schaefer Highway.

Police shared a photo of a man with his face covered that was captured by a doorbell camera. The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.