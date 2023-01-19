Suspect wanted after man killed, woman shot outside Detroit gas station on Christmas

article

A suspect is wanted after shooting two people on Christmas in Detroit.

Police said the suspect walked up to a Chevrolet pickup truck in the parking lot of a Marathon gas station in the 12700 block of Fenkell around 1:35 p.m. Dec. 25, 2022. The suspect shot into the truck, hitting and killing a 26-year-old man and striking a 25-year-old woman.

The suspect fled in a silver or green Chevrolet Suburban with a black Chevy emblem on the front. He was wearing all black.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.