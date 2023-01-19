Suspects punch, kick man in head and steal his dog during Detroit robbery

article

Detroit police are looking for two suspects who assaulted a man and robbed him on the city's east side Jan. 12.

According to police, the suspects punched and kicked the victim in the head repeatedly around midnight outside a liquor store at 9963 Gratiot Ave. They then stole his phone, chain, and a white pit bull.

The suspects left the scene in a newer model black Dodge Durango with silver rims.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.