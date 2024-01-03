Suspect wanted after pulling gun on employee while stealing from Detroit Family Dollar

article

Detroit police are searching for a suspect who brandished a gun at a Family Dollar employee who approached him as he was stealing.

Police said the suspect went into the store on Plymouth and Evergreen at 10 a.m. Dec. 24 and started grabbing items. While fleeing the store, the suspect pulled out a handgun at a worker.

The suspect is described as a man around 50 to 55 years old. He weighed around 160-200 pounds and had a light beard. He was last seen wearing a black winter coat with fur on the hood, dark blue hooded sweatshirt, and light blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-5640, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, or DetroitRewards.TV.