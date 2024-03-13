Suspect wanted after shooting outside Detroit club on 8 Mile

article

Detroit police are looking for a suspect who shot two people outside a club earlier this month.

A 33-year-old man and 30-year-old man both suffered non-fatal injuries when they were shot in the 24500 block of W. 8 Mile Rd. around 1:20 a.m. March 2. Police said the suspect grabbed a gun out of a newer model blue Chevrolet Malibu that was parked outside the club and shot the two victims.

Police said the suspect is about 25 years old. He stands about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt with a blue smiley face on the back, blue jeans with stripes down the side, and black and yellow shoes.

A $500 reward is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest. Submit tips here.