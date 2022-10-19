Suspect wanted after victim shot 4 times in unprovoked drive-by shooting in Taylor
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Taylor police are looking for a vehicle after they say a victim was shot during an unprovoked drive-by shooting Sept. 27.
Police said someone in a silver four-door Pontiac G5 or Pontiac G6 fired at the victim in the area of Telegraph Road and I-94.
The victim, who was shot four times, was able to get a photo of the car. It had a vanity dealer plate attached to the rear and possibly a temporary license plate in the rear window.
Anyone with information about the vehicle's owner is asked to contact Det. Matthew Oliver at 734-287-6611 Ext. 2015.