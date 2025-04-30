Suspect wanted in fatal hit-and-run that killed 2 women

article

The Brief A fatal hit-and-run crash killed two women at 1 a.m. Friday, April 25 on Detroit's northwest side. The crash happened in the area of Lahser and Keeler between a white Audi sedan and Hyundai Tucson. The driver of the white Audi fled on foot. The driver of the Tucson died at the scene and her passenger died at the hospital.



Detroit police are seeking information about a double fatal hit-and-run that left a pair of women dead April 25 in northwest Detroit.

The backstory:

The victims were inside a silver Hyundai Tucson that was struck by a white Audi A4 in the area of Lahser and Keeler at 1 a.m.

After the crash, the suspect fled on foot. The driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger inside, later died at the hospital.

Detroit police have released a photo of the car being driven by the suspect and are asking anyone with information to call at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or go to DetroitRewards.TV.