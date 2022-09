article

Detroit police are looking for a suspect who hit a man with his car while the pair was arguing Monday.

Police said the suspect hit the victim with a black Buick sedan around 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a store in the 15400 block of Joy Road.

The victim is in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.