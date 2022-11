article

Detroit police are looking for a suspect who they say kicked a woman in the head multiple times earlier this month.

According to police, the assault happened at 7875 E. Jefferson, which is a liquor store, at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13.

The suspect left in a 2008 white Dodge Caliber.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.