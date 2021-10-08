Suspect wanted for killing his friend in his Farmington Hills doorway, found dead

article

A wanted murder suspect has turned up dead - Kevin Moore.

Farmington Hills police say that Moore's body was identified by the Wayne County Medical Examiner's office on Oct. 7.

One day earlier, Moore's 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer was discovered in a parking lot near Larned and Shelby Street in Detroit.

Police say Moore drove his Trailblazer to Concord Lane in Farmington Hills where he killed his friend, Dejuan White, in his doorway last August.

The 43-year-old allegedly also shot his girlfriend in Detroit before going on the run since Aug. 18.

Records showed that Moore was convicted of home invasion and assault for an incident back in 2018, for which he was currently on probation when these shootings occurred.

"On October 7, 2021, the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed for Farmington Hills detectives that they had positively identified the individual as Kevin Moore, wanted for the murder of DeJuan White," said police in a release. "Farmington Hills Police detectives have notified the family of the Mr. White of these recent events. Detectives also

confirmed that Moore’s family has been notified of his death."

Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King thanked the hard work of his department, U.S. Marshals, Oakland County Sheriff's Office and Detroit police as well as Crime Stoppers.

"We pray that all those affected by this tragedy can now move forward," he said. "Knowing that the person responsible has been found and is no longer a danger."