A suspect is wanted after he pepper-sprayed a gas station employee Thursday in Detroit.

Police said the assault happened at a gas station at 8031 Gratiot, near Van Dyke, at 12:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.