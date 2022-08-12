Detroit police seek drive-by shooter who killed bicyclist

article

Detroit police are looking for a shooter after a bicyclist was killed earlier this summer.

The 50-year-old victim was riding just before 1:25 a.m. June 23 in the 14600 block of Chatham when someone fired shots from a dark-colored four-door sedan.

The suspect fled west on Wannamaker.

Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.