Suspect wanted for using stolen credit cards at Livonia Walmart self-checkout

Livonia police are looking for a suspect who used stolen credit cards to make purchases at a Walmart self-checkout machine.

The suspect used two stolen cards to buy Visa gift cards March 28 at the store at 29574 Seven Mile Rd.

Police described the suspect as a white male with brown hair. He was wearing a navy-colored Nike "Sharks Basketball" sweat suit, a blue two-toned flat-brimmed hat, blue shoes, and a black face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-466-2340 and reference case number 23-13443.