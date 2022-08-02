Suspect wearing chains escapes police after arraignment in Eastpointe

article

Eastpointe police are looking for a suspect who escaped while be transported to a van Monday.

Police said that Devonta Deshawn Moore, 18, was being to taken to the van with other inmates when he ran away. He had been arraigned and was headed to the Macomb County Jail around 10:20 a.m.

Moore had on belly chains when he escaped. Police checked the area, but did not find him. He is from Eastpointe.

He is Black, stands 5 feet, 11 inches, and weighs 180 pounds. He was wearing a black Nike shirt and black pants.

Moore is wanted for domestic assault, and fleeing and alluding.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eastpointe Police Department at 586-445-5100.