Suspect who escaped Detroit police custody over the weekend still missing

The search is on for 22-year-old Cortez Rabb after he escaped police custody over the weekend.

Detroit police are looking for the suspect after he fled officers while at the hospital. His escape has prompted both a review of policy for prisoners - but not any concern from authorities.

"We'll be able to track him down. It's just going to take a little bit of time," said Chief James White.

The DPD leader didn't believe Rabb posed a threat to anyone, despite him striking an officer while fleeing from custody on Sunday. It happened at an area hospital, authorities said during a Monday press conference.

He had first been arrested in the fifth precinct for felony resisting and obstructing.

"He had a seizure at the scene. He was conveyed to Detroit Detention Center. While at the detention center, he was sent to Henry Ford Hospital for treatment," said deputy chief Jacqueline Pritchett.

Then, while at the hospital, he went to use the restroom and while officers were bringing him back into a room to secure him, he escaped.

Now the search is on for the man.

Police asked for the help from the community - requesting if anyone sees the suspect to notify them.