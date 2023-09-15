Suspected case of Hepatitis A exposure at Pine Knob Music Theatre reported

article

The Oakland County Health Division is reporting a suspected case of Hepatitis A associated with the Ivy Lounge at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston.

The Health Division advises all season members, their guests and staff who consumed food at the Ivy Lounge between Aug. 26 – Sept. 8 to monitor for symptoms, and if unvaccinated for hepatitis A, to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"The risk of transmission in this specific situation is low," said Dr. Russell Faust, Oakland County medical director. "If you have not been vaccinated, get vaccinated. The vaccine can prevent the disease if given within 14 days after exposure."

Unvaccinated people who were possibly exposed to hepatitis A from Sept. 1-8 at the Ivy Lounge are encouraged to receive the vaccine by the 14-day deadline. Below is a breakdown of exposure dates and recommended actions:

The Health Division is remaining open until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, and hosting two special hepatitis A vaccine clinics from 10 a.m. – noon Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17 at the North Oakland Health Center, 1200 N. Telegraph Rd, Building 34E in Pontiac to accommodate those who need a hepatitis A vaccine. No registration is needed.

All individuals potentially exposed should watch for hepatitis A symptoms and contact their healthcare provider if you become ill to report they have a known hepatitis A exposure.

Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver caused by a virus. The virus is shed in feces and is most commonly spread from person to person by contaminated hands. Symptoms include sudden abdominal pain, fatigue, diarrhea, nausea, headache, dark urine, and vomiting followed by yellowing of the skin and eyes. Symptoms may appear from two to six weeks after exposure, with the average time being about one month. In rare cases of hepatitis A infection, those with a pre-existing severe illness or a compromised immune system can progress to liver failure.

To reduce the risk of contracting Hepatitis A:

Wash hands frequently, especially after using the bathroom, changing diapers, and before preparing and eating food. Rub hands vigorously with soap and warm running water for at least 20 seconds. Handwashing is essential and one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of infection.

Clean and disinfect all surface areas if someone in the household or workplace has symptoms, especially areas such as toilets, sinks, trashcans, doorknobs, and faucet handles.

Do not prepare food if you have symptoms and refrain from food preparation for at least three days after symptoms have ended, or two weeks after onset of clinical symptoms, whichever is longer.

Get the hepatitis A vaccine. It is available through some healthcare providers, Health Division offices, and many pharmacies. Call ahead to ensure your healthcare provider or pharmacy has the vaccine available.

Health Division offices are located at the following addresses:

North Oakland Health Center, 1200 N. Telegraph Road, Building 34 East, Pontiac

South Oakland Health Center, 27725 Greenfield Road, Southfield

If you have insurance, check with your health care/insurance provider for possible benefit coverage. No one will be denied access to services due to inability to pay. A discounted/sliding fee schedule is available. Vaccine fees are charged to individuals who are not eligible for federal and/or state programs that cover vaccination costs. Payment options include cash and credit card. The Vaccines for Children (VFC) Program offers vaccines at no cost for eligible children up to 18 years old.

More information about hepatitis A can be found on the Health Division’s website at oakgov.com/health or by contacting Nurse on Call at 800-848-5533 or noc@oakgov.com. Nurse on Call is available Friday, Sept 15 until 7:00 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Regular Nurse on Call hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. For up-to-date public health information, follow @publichealthOC on Facebook and X (formally known as Twitter).

For media inquiries only please contact Bill Mullan, Oakland County media and communications officer, at 248-858-1048.