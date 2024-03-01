Suspected trafficking victim saved from Inkster motel after calling family 7 years after disappearing

A suspected victim of human trafficking is home safe seven years after she disappeared.

The victim, who is now in her 30s, called her family Monday and told them she was being held against her will at a motel in Inkster. Her family called Michigan State Police, who went to the Evergreen Motel on Michigan Avenue and heard screaming and crying coming from a room.

Police forced their way into the room and found the victim.

"These traffickers are very good at what they do," said MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw.

The woman was reported missing in 2017.

"We're looking at the opioid epidemic, and people talk about all the things that go with it. That's another part of it," Shaw said. "Sometimes these women and men get caught up in these narcotics. That pimp or that trafficker, that person, will hold that on them to where they can't go."

An investigation is ongoing.

---

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, you can always contact The National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP to BEFREE (233733).

To report any suspected human trafficking to Michigan State Police, call 888-373-7888.