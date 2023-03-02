Suspected murder being investigated in mid-Michigan

Michigan State Police are investigating a murder in Tuscola County after a man was found with a gunshot wound the individual succumbed from.

The suspected homicide happened in Vassar Township, east of Saginaw and north of Flint, police said in a release.

Troopers responded to a reported murder late Wednesday night around 11 p.m., where a 41-year-old man was found shot. He later died from his injuries.

The shooting happened at a residence in the 4000 block of Kirk Road.

There are no suspects in custody as of Thursday morning.

State police are asking anyone with information to assist in the investigation. Someone with knowledge is encouraged to call the MSP Caro Post at 989-673-2156.