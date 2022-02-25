Suspected robber found through TikTok; wore same shoes during robberies

Police were able to track down a suspected serial robber through videos on TikTok.

Chozen Hannah is the dancer in a TikTok video wearing white Nike shoes with red accents. A federal criminal complaint said those same shoes matched the shoes worn during four armed robberies between Dec. 1 and Feb. 1.

Police said the TikTok video was posted by Hannah the same day he committed the first robbery. He was posting videos for the past three months while police say he was committing these robberies.

His videos received thousands of views; one received several million.

According to police, Hannah held up a 7-Eleven twice, located on Benstein Rd and W Maple Rd in Commerce Twp.

He's also accused of robbing a Marathon gas station in Dearborn and the Old West Tobacco in Novi.

Dearborn police were directed to Hannah's TikTok from an anonymous tip.

Investigators said the purple and pink hair was another big clue.

"I'm just surprised and shocked. A lot of people out here are really good people. I'm just shocked, honestly," said Mohammad Olaiya, a neighbor.

Olaiya lives on the street where authorities did surveillance on Hannah. Federal documents say they surveyed twice between Feb. 9 and Feb. 11.

FOX 2: "Did you see any police activity – unmarked cars or any police activity out of the ordinary?"

Olaiya: "No. I didn't see anything. I didn't see nothing out of the ordinary on the street. It's been pretty quiet."

On Wednesday, police said they found Hannah inside a home on Virgil St in Redford. He later admitted to all four crimes.

"My prayers go out to him. I hope that he can recover from whatever made him do that," Olaiya said.