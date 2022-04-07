Suspected scammer from Florida arrested after ripping off victims in Michigan

article

A Florida man is facing charges after police say he scammed several people in Michigan out of money.

Yusey Rosello-Torrado, 41, lives in Miami but was arrested Wednesday in Hazel Park while trying to meet up with a courier, police said.

According to police, the courier was collecting money from scam victims.

Police began investigating after an elderly Shelby Township woman received a call that her granddaughter was involved in an incident, was in trouble for a crime, and needed money. The courier went to the victim's house to pick up money. Police said a vigilant citizen identified the courier.

During the investigation, police discovered three more victims. The victims were able to get their money back.

After arresting Rosello-Torrado, police searched an area hotel as part of the ongoing investigation.

Rosello-Torrado is charged with criminal enterprises and false pretenses less than $20,000. He was given a cash/surety bond.