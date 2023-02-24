Suspects from Detroit, Warren arrested after leading police on chase in stolen car

Two suspects from Detroit and Warren are in custody after a chase Thursday.

Michigan State Police troopers were behind a stolen 2022 Volvo XC6 at a red light on westbound McNichols and the northbound Southfield Freeway Service Drive. They tried to stop the car, but the driver got on the freeway, then exited at 7 Mile.

Troopers chased the suspect for about two blocks before MSP's helicopter, Trooper 2,took over and tracked the car to the area of Westbrook and Vassar, where the driver and a passenger fled on foot.

The 22-year-old driver, who is from Detroit, and the 24-year-old passenger from Warren were both arrested without incident.

Police said both suspects had small amounts of heroin, cocaine, and Percocet.