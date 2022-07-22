Suspects get low bonds after shootout at Warren gas station

article

Two men are facing charges after police allege they were involved in a shootout Thursday in Warren.

Jayquan Washington, 25, of Detroit, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon (felony) and careless discharge of a firearm (misdemeanor), while Eric Boatwright, 25, of Taylor, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon (felony).

According to Warren Police, two groups of men got into a fight at a Mobil gas station on Eleven Mile and Van Dyke and started shooting around 10:10 a.m.

Commissioner Bill Dwyer said 20-40 shots were fired. Nobody was hurt.

Officers arrested several people as they tried to leave.

Visiting Judge Brookover set Washington's bond at $2,000/10% with GPS tether, and Boatwright's bond at $1,000/10% with GPS tether when the men were arranged at 37th District Court.

"Thankfully, nobody was injured as a result of this senseless shooting. I am disappointed that such low bonds were issued by the arraigning Judge in this matter as this was a very serious shooting," Dwyer said. "I want to commend patrol officers for quickly arriving to the scene and arresting the suspects. The investigation remains ongoing, and I am confident that other suspects will be charged for their involvement in this incident. Crimes such as this are not tolerated in the city of Warren."