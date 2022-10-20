Suspects in stolen Jeep caught after rash of Bloomfield Township vehicle break-ins

article

Two suspects are facing charges after authorities say broke into numerous vehicles in Bloomfield Township last week.

Marcus Hobson and Raymone Thomas were caught after fleeing a traffic stop Oct. 13.

Police said they had received numerous reports of break-ins between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. that day. Some victims reported that their vehicle windows were smashed and items were stolen.

Investigators determined the suspect vehicle was a Jeep, and police tried to stop the vehicle near Woodward Avenue and Square Lake Road later that day. Police did not chase the Jeep when the driver fled. However, erratic driving caused the vehicle to lose a tire, and the suspects fled on foot in Bloomfield Hills, police said.

Officers found Hobson, 23, and Thomas, 42, and took them into custody.

Police said the Jeep was stolen Oct. 10 in Livonia.

Hobson is charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle causing damage; receiving and concealing stolen property over $1,000 but less than $20,000, and breaking and entering of a motor vehicle to steal less than $200. His bond was set at $200,000 cash.

Thomas is charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle causing damage; receiving and concealing stolen property over $1,000 but less than $20,000; breaking and entering of a motor vehicle to steal less than $200, and two counts of possession of a financial transactional device without consent. His bond was set at $300,000 cash.

Both suspects are currently at the Oakland County Jail.