Suspects, including one in ghillie suit, wanted for breaking into Capuchin Retreat Center

article

Four suspects are wanted for breaking into the Capuchin Retreat Center in Washington Township.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office released photos of two of the suspects from the break-in that took place Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the center, 62460 Mt Vernon Road.

Once inside, they tampered with cameras. Investigators say the same thing has been happening multiple times in the past three months with the same individuals.

One of the suspects was wearing a ghillie suit, grey pants, and white Hey Dude shoes with fish on them. A second suspect was wearing a blue shirt, grey shorts, and black Crocs.

Anyone with information or if they can identify these suspects, contact Det. Kramer at 586-307-9371 or lauren.kramer@macombcountymi.gov.

