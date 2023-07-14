Suspects missing, loaded gun found, and sheriff's deputy in hospital after police chase in Detroit

Two suspects are missing, and a loaded weapon was recovered following a police chase through Detroit Thursday evening.

The carnage from the chase included a hospitalized sheriff's deputy and a damaged home after an officer chasing a white box truck crashed while in pursuit. The officer is expected to be okay, however, the investigation is far from over.

Radio traffic gave a minute-by-minute update into the wild scene, which happened on Detroit's west side.

During a ride-along with Wayne County Sheriff's deputies for a profile on its scout program with Detroit Police, an urgent call came in: deputies were searching for a white truck that was recklessly driving through local neighborhoods.

During the chase, one cop needed to swerve before striking a structure.

"The officer went to avoid hitting other vehicles coming across here on Pilgrim, ended up losing control and swerved into a house," said Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington.

Suspects fled a white box truck after running from police.

No one inside the home was injured. However, the sight of a car crashing into a house was enough to startle its tenants.

"Kind of like a tornado - everything just moving. My friend, we were both in there, so I held onto him like ‘dang, I think he just hit the house’," said one occupant.

The truck was found a few blocks away near Puritan and Braille. It was empty with the doors wide open.

'Like a plane crash': High-speed Detroit chase ends when driver slams into parked vehicles

Neighbors told police that a man and a woman had gotten out of the truck and fled.

"There was a loaded gun outside the van," Washington said. "When they got out the van to run, they dropped the gun. It had a silencer on it."

Investigators spent the rest of the evening canvassing the area in search of the suspects. They remain missing and are targets of investigators.