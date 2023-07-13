Wayne County Sheriff's Office deputy hits Detroit house during chase of suspects in box truck

A Wayne County Sheriff's Office deputies chasing a box truck ended up hitting a house on Detroit's west side Thursday. The suspects fled from the truck and are on the run.

The truck came to a stop at Braile and Puritan where the suspects, a man and woman, got out to run and dropped a gun with a silencer on it.

During the chase one of the deputies slammed into a house at Burt and Pilgrim with people inside.

"Our officer went to avoid hitting another car coming across here on Pilgrim, ended up losing control and swerving up into the house," said Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington. "He's okay, he’s got a couple of swollen knees. He went to the hospital, we’ll see about that.

"The vehicle that he was chasing or following, trying to get to stop, we found it over here a few blocks down."

The woman who lives inside the home that was hit, spoke about the impact - and her surprise.

"Came straight through here, stop sign, hit the pole, and crashed right there into the house," she said.

FOX 2: "You were inside, you heard the bang, what did it sound like?"

"Kind of like a tornado - everything just moving. "My friend, we were both in there. I just held on to him like, 'Dang, I think he just hit the house.'"

Nobody inside the house was injured.

It was a wild night on the city's west side with a Detroit police chase ending in a crash at Lahser and Fenkell. Six suspects including four teens were arrested in connection to a shooting.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information on the pursuit of the suspects who remain at large.



