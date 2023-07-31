Suspect's sister bites MSP trooper after motorcyclist flees police

After a motorcyclist who fled police was arrested in Detroit on Friday, her sister showed up and bit a Michigan State Police trooper.

According to police, the 27-year-old motorcyclist fled Redford Township police around 9 a.m. Redford police contacted MSP and Trooper 2, the department's helicopter, began following the suspect.

The helicopter followed the motorcyclist as she headed into Detroit and went to a home in the 17000 block of Plainview, where troopers convinced her to come outside.

As the investigation was wrapping up, police say the suspect's 21-year-old sister came to the house and bit a trooper's arm. Both the motorcyclist and her sister were arrested. They are at the Wayne County Jail pending prosecutor review.

"Another great job by MSP Aviation to get a dangerous driver off the roads in the safest way possible," said MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw. "We shouldn’t have to say it but, if your relative is getting arrested, do not assault the officers on scene. You will just end up in jail as well."