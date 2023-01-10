Suspects wanted after threatening employees with gun while stealing from Detroit Family Dollar

article

Detroit police are looking for two suspects after one of them pointed a gun at an employee while stealing from a Family Dollar store.

According to police, the two suspects got in line at the store in the 18200 block of Schoolcraft around 12:50 p.m. Friday. They acted like they were about to pay then tried to walk out, police said.

As employees approached the suspects, police said one of the men pulled out a gun and threatened the workers before fleeing on foot.

Suspect one is described as a male who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a "Santa Claus" face on the front, red jogging pants, and white shoes. He was armed.

Suspect two is described as a male who was last seen wearing a black winter coat with the hood up, a black skull cap, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.