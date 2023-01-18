Suspects wanted for stealing tool from construction site in vacant Dearborn building

article

Two suspects are wanted after stealing tools from a vacant Dearborn building Jan. 8.

The theft was captured on surveillance video.

Police said the duo entered the building at 1031 Mason St., which is under construction, through an unlocked door between 4:30-6:30 p.m. They stole a Stihl saw cutter, 6 Rigid drills, a Bosch laser measure, a nail gun, drywall, a hand saw, plumbing tools, and other items.

The suspects put the items in a large container with wheels and pushed it east through the alley toward the parking lot. No vehicle was seen on the surveillance video.

One of the suspects was a male wearing a black hoodie, black jacket, gray pants, and black shoes, and was carrying a black backpack with a white and red patch.

The other suspect was a female wearing a black winter hat, a black hoodie with white writing on the front, gray pants, and black shoes. She was wearing a sweatshirt with the wording "Westside Barbell" on the front and "Westside" on each arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dearborn Police Det. Marc DeMelis at 313-943-2292 or at mdemelis@dearborn.gov.