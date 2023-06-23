Suspects who raided mailboxes in Rochester Hills charged with dozen counts of mail-theft

article

Residents in Rochester Hills who believe their mail was stolen are advised to check with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office after two men were arrested on several counts of stealing packages and letters from homes.

Specifically, Sheriff Michael Bouchard wants anyone who suspects they had mail stolen on or around June 14 to confirm that letters were delivered to their intended recipient.

The note comes after two Detroit men were named in 12-count warrants for thefts at 10 Rochester Hills homes, though police believe there may be more victims.

"A combination of heads-up citizenry and good police work were able to stop what clearly was going to be an expanding criminal enterprise that stole more and more personal identities," said the sheriff.

Jaylen Boykins, 22, and Devon Bailey, 19, were arrested on June 14 by sheriffs deputies after a call was made from the 500 block of Snowmass Drive. A resident reported a car with body damage had pulled up to her mailbox and occupants were going through it.

Jaylen Boykins, 22, of Detroit

When police were dispatched to the area, they found the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

Inside the vehicle, police found mail from the complainant and mail from approximately 10 other nearby homes. There was also an infant inside the car that belonged to one of the suspects. They were turned over to child protective services.

Both Boykins and Bailey posted bond and are out of jail.

"Anyone in that timeframe who had placed outgoing mail in a street side mailbox should confirm that checks were received by the intended recipient. It’s also a good idea to monitor your credit cards, checking account and put a credit freeze in place," Bouchard said.