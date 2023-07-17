article

Police are investigating the suspicious deaths of two people in Shelby Township Monday.

A 42-year-old woman and 39-year-old man were both found dead in the 11000 block of Whispering Oak Lane on July 17.

No details behind their deaths were reported in a release distributed by Shelty Township police, but authorities did advise there was no danger to the public.

Police also said they couldn't rule out domestic violence as a contributing factor in the deaths.

No other details were given.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, call the U.S. National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. If you are in immediate danger, call 911.