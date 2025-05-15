Swan Boat Club crash: Marshella Chidester to be sentenced today after murder conviction

The Brief Marshella Chidester will be sentenced Thursday for the deadly Swan Boat Club crash. Chidester, 67, was drunk when she slammed her vehicle into the Monroe County club, killing two kids. She was convicted of numerous felonies, including second-degree murder.



Marshella Chidester is scheduled to learn her sentence Thursday after a jury convicted her of numerous felonies stemming from the fatal Swan Boat Club crash last year.

Chidester will be in Monroe County Circuit Court at 3 p.m. Watch her sentencing above.

The backstory:

Chidester, 67, was found guilty in March of two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, and five counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury for the Swan Boat Club crash, which killed 8-year-old Alanah Phillips and 4-year-old Zayn Phillips, who were attending a birthday party on April 20, 2024.

According to evidence presented in court, Chidester had a BAC of .18 - more than double the legal limit in Michigan - when the crash happened.

After the crash, Chidester told deputies that she didn't remember it happening. When asked how she was feeling on a scale of 0-10, with zero being sober and 10 being passed out drunk, Chidester responded that she was at seven. She was also heard telling the deputy that she "wouldn't want to drive," when asked if she felt she was OK to drive.

Her trial included a slew of witnesses, including toxicology experts, the mother of the children killed, and surviving victims.

The defense alleged that her blood sample was tainted, leading to the prosecution showing video of Chidester walking around her home with what appeared to be wine multiple times before the deadly crash.

A jury found Chidester guilty after deliberating for less than two hours. She was remanded to the Monroe County Jail, where she has been for the past two months.

Dig deeper:

Following her conviction, her attorney Bill Colovos said that he intended to file an appeal on behalf of his client. However, Chidester later retained a new attorney.

Colovos said he believes Chidester's new attorney, with Amberg & Amberg, will also seek an appeal.

He noted that it is unusual that a new attorney will be taking over the case before sentencing. According to Colovos, the lawyer who tried the case will usually remain on the case until after sentencing. Then, the new attorney will handle an appeal.