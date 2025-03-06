Swan Boat Club crash trial live updates: Marshella Chidester's attorney calls witnesses Thursday

The Brief Marshella Chidester's attorney will call witnesses to the stand Thursday. On Wednesday, he called a Monroe County Sheriff's Office lieutenant and the bartender who served Chidester to the stand after the prosecution rested its case. Chidester is charged with murder and drunk driving after crashing into the Monroe County boat club last year, killing two children and injuring more than a dozen other people.



When court resumes Thursday for the Swan Boat Club crash trial, Marshella Chidester's attorney, Bill Colovos, will continue calling witnesses.

Court is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Follow along with live updates below.

The prosecution rested its case Wednesday morning after calling more than two dozen people to the stand, including victims, law enforcement officers, and the medical staff that handled Chidester's blood after she was arrested for alleged drunk driving on April 20, 2024.

Colovos called two witnesses to the stand before the case wrapped up for the day Wednesday - a Monroe County Sheriff's Office lieutenant who previously testified and the bartender who served Chidester the morning of the crash.

Chidester could possibly take the stand Thursday, though it isn't certain if she will since she is not required to. Her husband is also on the potential witness list.

Chidester was charged with numerous crimes, including murder and driving while intoxicated, after crashing into Monroe County's Swan Boat Club, killing two children and injuring more than a dozen other people.

The judge has ordered no streaming of trial proceedings. Video of the trial will be published at lunchtime and at the conclusion of court each day.

Read a day three recap and watch Wednesday's testimony here.

Day 4 testimony

8:37 a.m. - Witness objection denied

The prosecution objected to Colovos' expert witness, a doctor. Colovos had retained an expert, but at the last minute had to secure a different expert since his witness couldn't make it to Michigan to testify.

Due to the unusual circumstances, the judge said the witness could testify.

2 kids killed in boat club crash

The backstory:

Two children, 8-year-old Alanah Phillips and 4-year-old Zayn Phillips, were killed after a vehicle barreled through the Swan Boat Club during a birthday party on April 20, 2024.

According to authorities, Chidester, 67, had a BAC of .18 when she drove her vehicle into the Berlin Township club.

Chidester was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, and four counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

After the crash, Chidester told deputies that she didn't remember it happening. When asked how she was feeling on a scale of 0-10, with zero being sober and 10 being passed out drunk, Chidester responded that she was at seven. She was also heard telling the deputy that she "wouldn't want to drive," when asked if she felt she was OK to drive.

A deputy who testified during her preliminary exam said that Chidester failed several field sobriety tests, couldn't maintain her balance, had watery, bloodshot eyes, and smelled like alcohol.

Chidester told authorities that she had drunk one glass of wine at a nearby bar early in the day, a fact Colovos said was confirmed during a search at that bar.

She also told the deputy that she had a seizure the month before the crash and was hospitalized for several days.

Marshella Chidester's defense

What they're saying:

Colovos has maintained that the crash was a result of Chidester's medical condition, not alcohol. He has also argued that her blood sample was not properly handled and thus should not be admitted as evidence.

"It's based upon that they had faulty, when they took the blood, when they were supposed to preserve the blood, when they transported the blood, and when the blood was tested, all of it was faulty," he said.

According to Colovos, the blood was allegedly not properly preserved and stored, which can cause it to ferment.

"It wasn't preserved properly by statute, by law," he said. "We really wish it would have been done right because then it would have showed what her real blood alcohol level was."

Colovos said the basis for his request comes from evidence presented during Chidester's preliminary examination last year. According to Colovos, an officer who handled the blood sample testified that he did not shake it after adding a preservative.

"He was supposed to shake it because that preservative is what keeps it from being instead of a .02 turns into a .18. if the preservative is not shaken," Colovos said in court Friday.

Colovos filed a motion requesting not to have the BAC results presented during trial.

The other side:

The prosecution argued that any concerns about BAC should be argued at trial. Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Daniel White agreed.

After the motion to suppress the BAC was denied, Colovos requested that the issue be addressed before jurors are in the courtroom. White declined this request.

The BAC is expected to be a big part of the trial, with Colovos previously saying that he will have an expert testify about how the blood sample was handled.

How to watch Marshella Chidester's trial

The judge is not allowing Chidester's trial to be streamed. FOX 2 will publish the video of the trial at the conclusion of each day.

