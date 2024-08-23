Swan Boat Club crash pre-trial • Trump Michigan visit investigation • No charges in baby's fentanyl death

The defense is expected to call its final witness today as the trial stemming from the 2014 death of McKenzie Cochran at Northland Mall continues.

Closing arguments could also come today.

John Seiberling, Gaven King, and Aaron Maree were charged with involuntary manslaughter after the 2014 death was reviewed years later. A fourth guard charged with the death, Lucius Hamilton, pleaded guilty, and a fifth guard died before charges were filed.

According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Cochran, 25, of Ferndale, allegedly told the owner of a jewelry store at the Southfield mall that "he wanted to kill someone" on Jan. 28, 2014.

Two security guards responded to the store after the owner called for security assistance. When Cochran approached the guards with clenched fists, one guard maced him and both attempted to restrain him to the ground. Three additional security guards responded and took part in the restraint in order to handcuff Cochran, authorities said.

Video showed that Cochran remained face down with his arms under his body while the five security guards restrained him. Witnesses at the mall, and subsequent interviews with the guards involved, reported hearing Cochran say he couldn’t breathe while he was on the ground.

Charges were brought after the case was reviewed in 2020.

Marshella Chidester pre-trial

Marshella Chidester, the woman who authorities say was drunk when she slammed into the Swan Boat Club in Monroe and killed two children earlier this year, appeared in court Friday.

During that hearing, her next court date was set for Oct. 18. A judge granted her attorney three weeks to file motions regarding experts and witnesses he would like to call during trial. The prosecution has four weeks to respond.

Chidester, 66, was bound over for trial in June for the April 20 crash that killed 8-year-old Alanah Phillips and 5-year-old Zayn Phillips and left more than a dozen other people hurt.

She is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, and four counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury. Her blood alcohol level was .18, more than double the legal limit in Michigan, according to blood test results read during a preliminary exam.

Though evidence showed she was drunk, her attorney Bill Colovos argued that she shouldn't be charged with second-degree murder because she didn't intend to kill anyone.

"There was no intent by my client whatsoever," he said during the prelim.

Michigan Bureau of Elections investigates Trump visit

The Michigan Bureau of Elections is formally looking into two complaints made against the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, alleging possible misuse of public resources to support political candidates – a misdemeanor that is punishable by fines or up to 93 days in jail.

The complaints accused the sheriff's office of violating the Michigan Campaign Finance Act.

Former President Donald Trump held a press conference in Howell that was closed to the public but nationally televised. He was joined by local law enforcement officials, including Howell Chief Michael Dunn and Sheriff Michael Murphy at the Livingston County Sheriff's storage facility. Though it was advertised as a press conference, it has been argued by critics that it was a campaign stop.

"We’re going to take this country, we are going to make it safe again, and we’re going to make America great again," Trump said during his speech, framed by a backdrop of police brass and vehicles.

The event with Trump reportedly led to the closure of several county offices, including courts and the prosecutor's office. Murphy responded to the allegations on Thursday, telling FOX 2 by phone that no deputies were removed from their duties to participate in the event.

Additionally, Murphy said that the arrangement for the press conference was initiated by the Trump campaign, and that the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office would equally accommodate Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris if requested.

No charges in baby's fentanyl death

One year after Prentesis Keleo Goode, 1, died of a fentanyl overdose in Detroit, his father Donnell Holmes continues to grieve the loss.

There's anger mixed in with that grief after the prosecutor's office declined to issue charges against whomever allowed the child to access the drug due to a lack of evidence.

"I’m just not understanding what the problem is with this case, it’s just being swept under the rug," Holmes said. "And the excuse they gave me was there were two adults in the house and both of them are going to say ‘I didn’t do it’ and nowhere in the world does that make sense."

Though the prosecutor's office says it does not have the evidence, Holmes claims.

"They have enough evidence," Holmes said. "He was there with his mother, and if they didn’t find any fentanyl in the house, it was there in my son."

Holmes has gone to victim advocates, even the American Bar Association — but with no results. He feels he’s exhausted all options — but he won’t give up.

"Kym Worthy, I think you dropped the ball on this one," he said. "Please look at this case again, because my son’s case deserves justice."

Huntington Woods woman killed in Mackinac Island crash

A Huntington Woods woman died Wednesday after a crash with a carriage on Mackinac Island.

According to the Mackinac Island Police Department, the 77-year-old victim was riding a bicycle in the area of Main Street and Bogan Lane around 2:15 p.m. She was riding west when she collided with a carriage that was headed east.

The woman was taken to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey, where she later died.

The summer heat is making its return this weekend.

What else we're watching

Kamala Harris formally accepts presidential nomination

The Democratic National Convention closed on Thursday with Vice President Kamala Harris officially accepting the presidential nomination, capping what has been weeks of turmoil and surprises within the political party.

The theme for the fourth and final night was "For Our Future," addressing the stakes of the upcoming election, framing it as a choice between a dangerous return to Trump’s policies and a hopeful future under Harris and Walz.

After speaking for about 37 minutes, Harris wrapped up her speech and was joined on stage by her husband, Doug Emhoff, along with running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and his wife, Gwen.

Family members began to play with some of the 100,000 red, white and blue balloons that began to cascade from netting where they’d been held in the ceiling all week.