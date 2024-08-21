Cider Dayze, Taco Fest, and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

The highlights of this weekend include food and festivals with fun for the whole family. Here's what's going on:

Cider Dayze

Saturday, Aug. 24 and Sunday, Aug. 25

Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill in Armada

More than 50 craft breweries will be pouring their brews. In addition to the drinks, enjoy food trucks, giant lawn games, and participate in the beer stein holding contest.

General mission tickets start at $45. Designated driver tickets are also available. Get tickets here.

(Photo: Blakes Hard Cider Co.)

Chutney Festival

Friday, Aug. 23 from 4-11 p.m.

Royal Oak Farmers Market

Enjoy South Asian and West Indian street food at this cultural celebration. The event also includes yoga and entertainment.

Tickets start at $10. Get tickets here.

Novi Taco Fest

Friday, Aug. 23 through Sunday, Aug. 25

Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk

More than 30 taco trucks will be serving up food at this delicious event.

There will also be Lucha Libre Wrestling matches, live music, vendors, and more.

Tickets start at $7 online. Buy tickets here.

Michigan Renaissance Festival

Weekends through September

12600 Dixie Hwy. in Holly

This weekend at the Ren Fest is all about kilts. Watch the Men in Kilts contest and more.

Buy tickets here.

DeBuck's Sunflower Festival

Friday. Aug. 23 through Sunday, Aug. 25

DeBuck's Family Farm in Belleville

Enjoy the sunflower fields and enjoy the more than two dozen activities at the farm.

Tickets start at $15.95. Get tickets here.

Michigan Made Festival

Saturday, Aug. 24 and Sunday, Aug. 25

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Shop from 80 vendors, along with the shops at Canterbury Village. Find everything from Michigan-themed shirts and hats to food and locally made bath products.

Entry is $4 cash or $5 card.

Learn more here.