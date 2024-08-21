Cider Dayze, Taco Fest, and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
The highlights of this weekend include food and festivals with fun for the whole family. Here's what's going on:
Cider Dayze
- Saturday, Aug. 24 and Sunday, Aug. 25
- Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill in Armada
More than 50 craft breweries will be pouring their brews. In addition to the drinks, enjoy food trucks, giant lawn games, and participate in the beer stein holding contest.
General mission tickets start at $45. Designated driver tickets are also available. Get tickets here.
(Photo: Blakes Hard Cider Co.)
Chutney Festival
- Friday, Aug. 23 from 4-11 p.m.
- Royal Oak Farmers Market
Enjoy South Asian and West Indian street food at this cultural celebration. The event also includes yoga and entertainment.
Tickets start at $10. Get tickets here.
Novi Taco Fest
- Friday, Aug. 23 through Sunday, Aug. 25
- Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk
More than 30 taco trucks will be serving up food at this delicious event.
There will also be Lucha Libre Wrestling matches, live music, vendors, and more.
Tickets start at $7 online. Buy tickets here.
Michigan Renaissance Festival
- Weekends through September
- 12600 Dixie Hwy. in Holly
This weekend at the Ren Fest is all about kilts. Watch the Men in Kilts contest and more.
DeBuck's Sunflower Festival
- Friday. Aug. 23 through Sunday, Aug. 25
- DeBuck's Family Farm in Belleville
Enjoy the sunflower fields and enjoy the more than two dozen activities at the farm.
Tickets start at $15.95. Get tickets here.
Michigan Made Festival
- Saturday, Aug. 24 and Sunday, Aug. 25
- Canterbury Village in Lake Orion
Shop from 80 vendors, along with the shops at Canterbury Village. Find everything from Michigan-themed shirts and hats to food and locally made bath products.
Entry is $4 cash or $5 card.