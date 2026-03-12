The Brief The FBI hosted a training session at the Temple Israel in West Bloomfield in January, just a month before the synagogue was attacked on Thursday. The synagogue was targeted by an assailant on Thursday, police said. One man is dead after being shot by a security guard. No staff or children were hurt, the sheriff said.



The FBI ran an active shooter training program at the Temple Israel in West Bloomfield months prior to Thursday's synagogue attack.

On March 12, a vehicle crashed into the Temple Israel building on 5725 Walnut Lake Road in West Bloomfield Township late Thursday morning, an official with the early childhood learning center. No students or staff were injured.

One security guard was knocked unconscious during the attack. They are expected to recover.

In January, FBI Detroit said they led an Active Shooter Attack Prevention and Preparedness (ASAPP) training session for the staff of the synagogue.

They were taught lessons from years of research and scenario-based exercises that the FBI says would train people's decision-making process of run, hide, fight principles and taking necessary actions.

The training came months after a Grand Blanc church was targeted in a similar attack.

Guard's quick response

During Friday's attack, one security guard was injured by the suspect's vehicle after it rammed the organization, a police source told FOX 2. The injury is not life-threatening.

During the incident, the security guard exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who was hit and later was found dead in the vehicle.

Temple Israel Response

The Synagogue made a statement on social media following the attack:

"Dear Temple Israel Family,

"Everyone is safe. All 140 students in our Susan and Harold Loss Early Childhood Center, our amazing staff, our courageous teachers, and our heroic security personnel are all accounted for and safe.

"As you have no doubt heard, Temple Israel was the victim of a terrorist gunman who was confronted and neutralized by our security personnel who are truly heroes. Our teachers followed their training and kept the children safe and calm.

"We are deeply and humbly grateful to our teachers, staff, security, law enforcement, and Shenendoah Country Club that welcomed us, fed us, and sheltered our staff, teachers, children, and parents. What incredible neighbors we have.

"What incredible police force we have. This note is coming to you before we know anything about our future programming or services, or any investigation. We wanted you to know we are safe, and we love you all."

Counterterrorism Expert on Shooting

Eric O'Neil spoke to FOX 2 about how police are going to immediately address the scene:

I would suggest, and or suspect that it is, you know, and is being treated as a terror, an act of terrorism, especially if the FBI are immediately in involved. It certainly seems to have a lot of the hallmarks. The vehicle rammed into the building provides a point of entry. And then you have an active shooter. I can't tell you. And I'm not sure if the reporting has suggested that shots are still being fired or if the shooter has been neutralized. But the fact that the FBI was on the plea is a good thing. that means that they're giving all the support to local law enforcement that they would require in order to handle this as, as quickly and as safely as possible.

