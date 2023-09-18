Tahquamenon Falls ranked 2nd best place in U.S. to see fall leaves

Tahquamenon Falls State Park in Michigan was beat out for the best spot in the U.S. to view fall colors in this year's 2023 USA Today 10Best by a state park in Pennsylvania.

The Upper Peninsula waterfall spot is one of Michigan's most bucolic and an immaculate way to see fall leaves changing in their vibrancy. The waterfall, which is located off highway 123 and just west of the city of Paradise, came in second in the annual contest.

Coming in first was the Laurel Highlands in Pennsylvania, at Keystone State Park.

Along with the falls, there is also 35 miles of hiking around the park that offers chances to spot wild animals like black bears, deer, and foxes, but also the orange-dyed water of the Tahquamenon River.

Also on the list is Hocking Hills State Park in Ohio, Ozark National Scenic Riverways in Missouri, and White Mountain National Forest in New Hampshire.

The 500,000-acre park actually encompasses two falls, with the upper fall location offering the sight that most people associate with Tahquamenon Falls. There is another series of falls about four miles downstream that consist of several cascading spots that go around an island. Also located there is the Ronald A. Olson Island Bridge.

According to the Fall Foliage Map, there is some change in leaf color in the tips of the Upper Peninsula with western portions including the Porcupine Mountains showing some shift.

