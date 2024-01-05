Tamara Greene allegedly killed due to Kwame Kilpatrick affair, says daughter in viral TikTok

Tamara Greene went by Strawberry during her time as an exotic dancer. She was shot and killed in 2003 – months after she performed at a rumored, but never proven, Manoogian Mansion party in Detroit.

Former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick was allegedly there.

Her daughter, Ashly Jackson, spoke about her mother's murder in a viral TikTok video that has now garnered over 4 million views as of Friday. She claims Kilpatrick and Greene had an affair, and he later hired police to kill her instead of paying her "hush money,"

Greene was a single mother of three. She was pulling her car up to a curb at Roselawn and West Outer Drive to drop her boyfriend off when an unidentified man in a white Chevrolet Blazer opened fire on her car.

Tamara Greene's car after being shot at in 2003.

"She was murdered in a drive by with police issued guns," Jackson said in the video. "After so many years of trying to fight for justice, I have been a standing lone wolf and I've grown very tired."

Attorney Norman Yatooma also believes Kilpatrick is behind the murder. In 2018, he put up a $100,000 reward to find Greene's killer — hoping witnesses would be less scared to come forward years later.

"I can't tell you I disagree with anything she said," Yatooma said. "I didn't know her at the time. She was obviously a very young girl, seven when her mom passed away."

The investigation into Greene's murder remains open, according to Detroit police.

"Do I think Kwame Kilpatrick hired police officers to kill her? No, I don't," said former Detroit Police Assistant Chief Steve Dolunt. "I know the lead investigator who did it, and he still firmly believes that she was in a car with a dope dealer, her friend, who owed like a $50,000 debt. Someone came up and shot at him, missed and killed her."

Ashly Jackson's TikTok video seeking justice for her mother went viral.

"Do I believe that people got demoted? Oh yeah – because I demoted," Dolunt continued. "Do I believe that files are missing? Sure… it happens. But do I think he hired police officers to kill her? No."

However, Yatooma believes people should listen to what Jackson is saying.

"Everything she said is the gospel truth," Yatooma added.

In a statement, police said:

"The Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit will continue to investigate any tips and leads made available. If anyone has information, they are asked to contact DPD Homicide at 313-596-2260, 1-800-SPEAK-UP or submit information at DetroitRewards.TV."