Tanker full of manure rolls into Michigan pond after crash

A tractor hauling a tanker of manure ended up in a Michigan pond Wednesday.

According to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office, the tractor lost control on Potters Road west of Johnson Road, about 30 miles east of Grand Rapids, at 8:45 a.m.

The tractor driver lost control, went into a pond, and was partially submerged, while the tanker rolled into the pond. Authorities say the driver was not hurt.

(Photo: Ionia County Sheriff's Office)

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy were alerted about the crash.