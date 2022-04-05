Tart Strawberry M-43 is (almost) back, Old Nation Brewing announces

article

The strawberry version of Old Nation's M-43 is almost back, the Michigan craft brewery announced Tuesday.

Tart Strawberry M-43 is a limited release that typically comes out each April, though the pandemic changed that in 2020, pushing it until August.

The 6.8% ABV fruity New England IPA will be available starting April 20.

The beer will first be shipped to select markets in Michigan, though those markets haven't been revealed. It will then be shipped to other areas of Michigan and out of state.

