Taylor Albanian-American Monastery vandalized; police look for suspect caught on camera

The Brief A Downriver religious community is shaken up after a vandalism incident at the Albanian-American Monastery in Taylor. Surveillance video captured images of the culprit who remains at large. Taylor police is asking that anyone with information, to report it at (734) 374-1420.



The Albanian religious community in Downriver is asking why someone would vandalize property at the Albanian-American Monastery.

The backstory:

Taylor resident Orlando Kamaj was out walking with his family when he made the discovery of broken stained-glass on the sidewalk. The vandal is also said to have damaged the mausoleum.

"I just saw one of the windows broken," he said. "I can't say for sure if its unrelated to the religion, a hate crime against religion."

He reported it to the head minister at the monastery, located at 21749 North Line Road.

"Based on the cameras, the person was walking here around 4:30-ish p.m.," Kamaj said.

Taylor police are investigating but say it is too early to tell if it is a possible hate crime.

"Depending on the motives of the offender it could be," said Det. Lt. Frank Canning. "Or it could be some person breaking windows.

"We're very interested in identifying this subject."

If you recognize this person call Taylor police at (734) 374-1420.

The Source: Information for this story came from Taylor police and Orlando Kamaj, who lives at the monastery.



