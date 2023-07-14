Taylor Animal Shelter closed after dog tests positive for parvovirus

The Taylor Animal Shelter is currently closed after a dog tested positive for parvovirus.

According to the shelter, the dog was acting lethargic and had blood in its stool and was placed into quarantine. After the test was positive, the shelter instituted its protocol on Wednesday and shut the shelter down immediately. All residents and volunteers had to leave the building.

The sick dog was removed from the shelter and is receiving care from a veterinarian.

While the shelter is closed for 10-14 days, it will be cleaned. Before it reopens, a vet will evaluate the situation.

No new animals will be accepted during the closure. When dogs arrive at the shelter, they are vaccinated against parvo with canine distemper-adenovirus type 2-parainfluenza parvovirus vaccine.

Parvo is common among puppies and unvaccinated dogs. There's been a surge in the virus among puppies in Metro Detroit this summer.

Symptoms include lethargy, appetite loss, hypothermia, vomiting, and diarrhea. It can be deadly.

Parvo is a highly contagious virus among dogs. It can be found on kennel surfaces, food and water bowls, collars, leashes and hands and clothes of people who handle contaminated dogs.