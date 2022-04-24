Taylor auxiliary officer accidental shooting during training at Heritage Park; MSP investigating

Michigan State Police are investigating a training accident that happened at Heritage Park in Taylor.

Michigan State Police Special Investigation Section (SIS) detectives were called to investigate at 5p.m. on Sunday. The incident involved an auxiliary officer and a civilian role player.

MSP said, according to preliminary investigation, Taylor auxiliary officers were conducting vehicle take-down training when one of the auxiliary officers shot one round from his service weapon.

The shot struck a civilian role player in the stomach during the scenario, according to investigators. The injured person was taken to a nearby hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

MSP Detectives said they are interviewing all witnesses present to conclude how the accidental discharge happened.

