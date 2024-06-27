Taylor man racks up 11 warrants for expired license plate

The Melvindale Police Department finally towed a car belonging to a Taylor man who had gotten 15 tickets that turned into 11 arrest warrants, for parking with an expired plate in the city.

The blue Dodge Ram has been ticketed a total of 15 times since April 2021. The owner, a 53-year-old Taylor man, hasn't paid any of the tickets, which were for both expired plates and no insurance.

This week, when an officer saw the truck parked in the 17000 block of Hanna Street, they finally decided to tow the vehicle, instead of issuing yet another ticket.

The owner will have to get a legal plate and insurance before being allowed to get the truck out of impound.