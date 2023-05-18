Taylor nurse accused of falsifying medical records of patient who fell, later died at nursing home

A nurse is facing charges after authorities allege she falsified patient records at a Taylor nursing home.

Patricia Lynn Nash, 41, is accused of falsifying neurological assessments for a patient who had previously suffered a fall in the facility and later died. The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs had requested the documents as part of an on-site visit investigating the fall and death.

"Falsifying medical records is often intended to conceal patient neglect," Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "Such conduct misleads subsequent caregivers as well as oversight officials and can have disastrous consequences for patients, which is why we take such allegations extremely seriously."

Nash is charged with two counts of medical records—intentionally placing false information on chart —health care provider, She was given a $1,500 personal recognizance bond and is due back in court at the end of the month.